Rwanda: Gisagara Coach Gakwaya Aims to Win Volleyball League Title

Newcomers Gisagara Volleyball Club coach Eric Gakwaya is optimistic about his team's chances of winning the men's league playoffs final, which will be played on August 27.

Gisagara were the first team to book a place in the playoffs final after defeating APR VC 3-1 in the second game of their semi-final tie on Tuesday at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

They will face the winners between Kirehe and IPRC-South, who have won one game apiece in the best of three semi-final series. Kirehe beat IPRC-South 3-2 on Tuesday in Huye to avenge for the first game loss by the same score. The third and decisive game will be played this week at Amahoro Indoor Stadium.

Former national team left-attacker Gakwaya believes his side can win the final to claim the league title in their debut season.

"We are capable of winning the league title but it will require us to be in a good shape and exhibit good performance in the final," said the former National University of Rwanda captain.

The winners of the tournament will represent Rwanda in next year's African Cup Championships.

In the semi-final, Gisagara won the first match 3-1 last Sunday at Gisagara Gymnasium before completing a 2-0 whitewash in the best of three series, on Tuesday, 3-1 (21-25, 25-22, 26-28 and 20-25).