Gambian Athlete Salim Breaks Personal Best Timing

Track star Alagie Salim Drammeh over the weekend surpassed his Personal Best timing, Foroyaa Sport can report.

The UK-based athlete took the tracks in Switzerland in the 400m seniors' competition, setting a timing of 45.89 seconds in Leistung.

Salim strolled, past the first round, semis to finish first in the finals.

Drammeh, meanwhile, has his eyes set on representing Gambia in next year's Commonwealth Games.

Gambia missed out on the previous edition of the Games in Glasgow after former president Yahya Jammeh controversially withdrew the country from the 52-member nation organisation citing neo-colonialism.

Then star athlete Lamin Sanneh who was being prepared for the event consequently had his plans derailed.

There is however a new lease of hope with Gambia now slowly walking towards returning to the Commonwealth with talks of re-considering a comeback said to have topped UK Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson's talks with Barrow's government when he visited Banjul in February.

That would also mean a likely participation in next year's Commonwealth Games renamed Gold Coast to be hosted in Australia, an event Africa's sixth best 400m star Alagie Salim Drammeh wants to represent Gambia in.

'I want to start preparing for commonwealth in a bit, depending on if Gambia is taking me. I'll want to do 400 and 4×400 if there is a team for 4×400. Hopefully before next games we (Gambia) are back in (to Commonwealth) before that,' Salim, a soldier-cum Disc Jokey, tells Foroyaa Sport from Switzerland in a previous interview.

Hailed for his brilliant acceleration in terms of speed, Salim was one of Gambia's finest performers in the SA event which also coincided with his first international appearance for his birth land.