Gambia: Jallow Wows On Incredible Ligue 1 Debut

Ablie Jallow over the weekend had commentators sitting up and taking notice as the Gambian youngster stunned on his first competitive appearance in France's top football division.

The left footer was featured in his favoured left wing role and didn't fidget or look out of his comfort zone - all traits often associated with debuting.

Metz though went on to lose against champions Monaco via a Radamel Falcao's decisive lone goal, French press however made no exaggeration when they described the Gambian as the revelation of the game.

By his display Saturday night, it certainly makes a reading hard to fathom that the same Jallow failed to land a deal with Serie A club Chievo Verona when he was taken on trial there years ago.

The erstwhile Gambia Ports Authority-wing man was a standout against Monaco and created his side's best chance of the game but fate dealt him and his club a different card, as Metz's poor run to the season stretched to two defeats in a row.

It's hoped Saturday's game marks beginning of many appearances to cross his path before end of this already promising league campaign.

Dubbed 'Germano' by local fans in Gambia, Jallow consequently becomes the Gambian player with the most minutes in Ligue One after Abdourahman Dampha's stay with Nancy ended with a hard-to-believe shocking one minute debut in 2014.