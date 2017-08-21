Gambia: Ali Sowe On Brink of Europa Qualification

Ali Sowe got offered a starting berth against Croatian multiple times league winners Dinamo Zagreb for Albanian side Skënderbeu Korçë in what was his debut for the club since joining on a season-long loan deal.

The striker, sporting the club's number 90 jersey, had an impressive run getting hauled off only two minutes from time.

Ali is the only Gambian on a better footing to qualify to the group stage of the Europa League after his team managed an away goal in the 1-1- draw in Zagreb.

If the score remains as such in the second- and final leg of the play-offs, planned for this Thursday, Sowe will be playing in the best competition of his career.

Elsewhere, Hamza Barry and his Croatian club Hadjuk Split lost 2-0 to English Premier League's Everton FC at the Goodison Park in the first-leg of the Europa League play-offs.

Barry starred for the entirety of the duel but they couldn't withstand an all attacking and improved Toffees outfit.

The second-leg billed to be staged in Croatia, is scheduled for August 24th.