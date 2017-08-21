Ghana: Prophet Gabriel Holds Adenta Calvary Baptist Spellbound

The name his parents from the Ashanti Region gave him is Gabriel Asamoah Baidoo. In the Gospel Ministry, and particularly within the Ghana Baptist Convention, he is known as Prophet Gabriel, but in music circles, the man simply prefers to be called Nana Prof.

The young man, who is gifted with the spirit of unadulterated prophesy, can stand on his feet for a record eight hours leading prayers and prophesying to the astonishment of his congregation, who admire the awesome gift bestowed on him by his Creator.

When his baritone voice rams through the powerful speakers, either through worship or praises during Sunday church service and the Thursday prayer section, his personality becomes the centre of attraction.

The Gordian Knot the congregation at the Calvary Baptist Church, Adenta, is struggling to untie though, is how he metamorphosed from praise and worship singing into full-time music ministry. The conundrum can only be solved by God, the Creator.

Music lovers from all walks of life who thronged the plush auditorium of the Calvary Baptist Church, SSNIT Flats, Adenta, last week Saturday, however, experienced modern-day music lyrics, intertwined with chronologically arranged beats, when Nana Prof mounted the podium to launch his maiden record album.

With the over one thousand-capacity auditorium filled to capacity, it was a day of merry-making, as men, women and children, who graced the occasion, took to the dance floor to exhibit their skills, as two curtain raisers - Brother Sammy and Supt Kofi Sarpong - mounted the dais to sing some of their latest hits.

The entire congregation went gaga when Nana Prof finally took over the stage to sing some of the songs on the album.

The first track, 'W'henie' -which extols the greatness of God- was a masterpiece that brought the dancing-intoxicated fans back onto the dancing floor.

With a traditional dress to match his Ashanti culture, the crowd was in a frenzied-mood when he sang other tracks on the album - 'Adom,' 'Me Gyedi,' 'Aseda', 'Odasani', 'Nhyira' and Worship, which is a medley.

"I give God Almighty all the praises and glory for the gift and accompanying grace to worship him in songs, and to record this maiden album. It has been possible, only because of His grace has been sufficient," he told the congregation, which included the Head Pastor of the Calvary Baptist Church, Adenta, Rev Francis Nartey, and his associate, C.K. Addo, as he lowered the curtain for the occasion.