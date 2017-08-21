Ghana: Mental Health Officer Adjudged Best Health Worker - for Ahafo Ano South District

Mr. Frank Osei Owusu, a mental Health Officer at the Sabronum Health Centre, has been honoured by the Ahafo Ano South National Insurance Authority (NHIA), as the outstanding health worker in the district.

Mr. Douglas Adom Kwakye, District Manager, who conferred the honour on Mr. Osei Owusu at the NHIA Healthcare Providers Meeting at Mankranso, the district capital recently, said the honour was in recognition of his selfless and hard work, in terms of rendering services to clients, especially, those with the NHIA.

He expressed the hope that the initiative would serve as a motivation and challenge to him to work harder, and also encourage his colleagues to emulate him.

Dr. Reuben Bedzrah, District Health Director, commended the District Manager for his good management and leadership skills, which, he, observed had enabled the scheme become vibrant and outstanding by gaining grounds and being attractive to residents in the district.

Frank Osei Owusu, who received the award, expressed his profound gratitude to the District Manager, management, and staff of the NHIA for recognising his good works.

He expressed the hope that the recognition would serve as motivation and a challenge to him to put in more effort in ensuring that the residents enjoy quality healthcare.

Pix: Osei Owusu receives his award from the NHIA District Manager