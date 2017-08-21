Ghana: Four Mystery Galamsey Deaths - Operation Vanguard Denies Involvement

Police in Kwabeng in the Eastern Region are investigating circumstances leading to the death of four persons whose remains were retrieved from a galamsey pit at Ekukuso.

The Kwabeng District Police Commander, District Superintendent of Police (DSP) John Yeboah, confirmed the death to The Chronicle, adding that police investigations were yet to establish the true identities of the deceased, whose bodies had been deposited at the Police Hospital morgue in Accra, for post-mortem.

DSP Yeboah narrated that a complainant, Isaac Annor, at about 5.30am, yesterday, dispatched four men to escort a low-loader from Dormaa to Ekukuso, in the Kwabeng District.

"Annor claimed that he did not hear from the people since he dispatched them at 11.30pm Saturday, and so this morning (Sunday), he decided to follow. He said somewhere on the way, he found the low-loader parked with its engine still running, so he wanted police action," DSP Yeboah narrated.

DSP Yeboah said that police, with the assistance of some town folks, in their search, detected signs of movement nearby a galamsey pit where some flip-flops had been abandoned.

With the aid of the local divers, the four dead bodies were retrieved from the pit, DSP John Yeboah said.

He said police had initiated investigations into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Commanding Officer (CO) of the Operation Vanguard Taskforce, a government instituted anti-galamsey taskforce, Colonel William Agyapong, had denied reports that his taskforce was responsible for the monstrous killing.

He told The Chronicle that the taskforce, stationed at Osino, did not make any move to either Ekukuso or Dormaa on the day in question.

"We did not do any nocturnal move on the said day," Colonel Agyapong told The Chronicle.