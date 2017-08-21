21 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Buhari May Travel Again for Medical Check-Up - Presidency

Tagged:

More on This

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
President Muhammadu Buhari (file photo).
By Kunle Sanni

President Muhammadu Buhari arriving Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja on Saturday (19/8/2017) 04387/19/8/2017/Callistus Ewelike/NAN

President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned Saturday from a 103-day medical vacation in the United Kingdom, may yet return there for medical checkup if need arises, his media adviser said Monday.

Mr. Buhari addressed the nation on Monday, his first since coming back, warning of his administration's readiness to deal with proponents of the dissolution of Nigeria.

The president kept mute about his health condition, and gave no indication whether he would seek further treatment.

Mr. Buhari has been treated in London for months for an undisclosed ailment.

But his spokesman, Femi Adesina, confirmed the president may still leave the country for medical check-ups.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily programme on Channels TV Monday morning, Mr. Adesina called on Nigerians to pray that Buhari remains in good health.

"What Nigerians should hope for is that our president will remain whole. But if there is any reason to go out why not, you need to first stay alive before you can lead a country. So whatever it takes for our

president to remain healthy should be done, but we want to hope and believe that the worst is over," he said.

Mr. Adesina said the president was prepared to assume office after transmitting a letter to the National Assembly, informing the lawmakers he was back to his duty post as demanded by the constitution.

"They don't have to read it or debate it, no. What the Constitution requires is for him to send it. Once it is sent he assumes office," Mr. Adesina said.

Nigeria

Judiciary Rejects Report on Being Second Most Corrupt Institution

The National Judicial Council (NJC) yesterday dismissed a report by the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crimes… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.