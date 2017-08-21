Namibia: Busiswa Thrills Unam Cultural Festival Goers

Windhoek — South African songbird and poet, Busiswa Ggulu, made her fans' dreams come true when she performed at the University of Namibia (Unam) Stadium last Friday night, during this year's Unam cultural festival live band show.

Despite all the lineup artists not performing with live bands as promised, Busiswa, who was the headlining act at the show, impressed the audience who braved the chilly weather to attend the event.

More than one thousand people who attended the show were taken on a real treat when the songbird performed most of her hit songs such as 'Gobisigolo,' 'Lahla,' 'Ingqondo' and 'Ngoku,' leaving the crowd wanting more.

In her full white outfit, Busiswa did not disappoint as she kept introducing new dancing styles to the audience, who were also dancing and singing along.

As fans waited for the headlining act to get to the venue, local artists such as The Dogg, Sally, PDK, One Blood and Young T kept the party alive with some amazing performances.

PDK, mainly known for breaking the stage with their dancing styles, introduced their new songs of 'Reverse' and 'Ondjema', turning the entire crowd on fire. Young T also did not disappoint by performing his hit new single 'Ndeshikonga,' and signed off with his most loved song 'Fikulimwe.'

Sally was also the talk of the night, performing her hit songs 'Natural' and 'Rumbash'. Not to forget the performances by Oviritje group, One Blood, who turned the stadium into a dancing vibe when they performed the 'Platinum' and 'Warakata.'

The Dogg also made sure he still has his fans in the palm of his hands. He opened the stage for Busiswa by performing some of his old songs. Fans couldn't stop screaming and shouting out his name.

This year's Unam cultural festival was celebrated under the theme 'Showcasing the silver lining in our culturally diverse landscape'.