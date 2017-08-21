21 August 2017

New Era (Windhoek)

Namibia: Boss Madam Up for Two Awards

By Pinehas Nakaziko

Windhoek — Local songstress Sally Boss Madam has been nominated for two awards in the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), to take place in November in Lagos, Nigeria, and the African Muzik Magazine Awards (AFRIMMA), which is a diaspora award taking place in October in Dallas, Texas.

Sally has been nominated for both awards for her hit single 'Bim Bim', featuring South African house songstress, Busiswa. She was the recipient of the AFRIMA 2016 awards for the same category for her hit single 'Natural'.

The song 'Bim Bim' has this year been nominated in the Best Southern African Female Artist category, going up against South African stars like Babes Wodumo and Busiswa.

Sally's manager, DJ K-Boz, says they are very honoured to be recognised on the international platform, and this shows that Sally's talent is penetrating the international music scene.

"We are also very grateful to our followers for always being there for us especially on social media," says DJ K-Boz who is hoping to bring the awards home.

DJ K-Boz is encouraging fans and followers to vote for Sally to put Namibia on the international map. Public voting for the AFRIMA commences today online on the AFRIMA website while for AFRIMMA it is already open and votes can be cast online at http://afrimma.com/nominee-list-for-2017.

Sally also on August 10 launched her new music video for the song 'What You Say' at The Avenue Lounge. She says the song is a foretaste of what to expect on her upcoming album.

It has been produced by K-Boz and the music video was shot and directed by Reggie Films and Desert Films. Currently the music video is attracting more viewers on YouTube having attracted more than 12,000 viewers the last time around.

