Southern Africa: President Faure Holds Bilateral Meetings On the Sidelines of the SADC Summit

press release

President Danny Faure met with the President of Republic of South Africa H.E Jacob Gedleyihkisa Zuma and Mr. David Mbangiseni Mahlobo, Minister of State Security, on the side-lines of the 37th SADC Summit that took place in Pretoria, South Africa.

Both leaders have agreed to work on a framework of cooperation in the areas of police and regional security.

Key activities to be developed between the two police forces and respective Authorities in charge of National Security would include capacity building exercises such as assessment and training, exchange of expertise and crime combating, amongst others.

President Faure extended his appreciation for all support previously rendered to the Seychelles Government by the Government of South Africa in the field of policing and security. He further stressed the importance of cementing such collaborations between the two neighboring countries, noting how this will enhance our abilities to better secure our respective countries and in so doing, our region.

The President was accompanied by Ambassador Claude Morel, Foreign Secretary in the Department of Foreign Affairs and High Commissioner Marie-Antoinette Rose-Quatre, Seychelles High Commissioner in Pretoria.