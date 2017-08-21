South Africa: Grace Mugabe Dominates News Headlines

Zimbabwe's first lady Grace Mugabe dominated headlines last week with almost 45% of reports focusing on the alleged assault case.

According to statistics from Mediawatch, there was little room for any other stories.

The stories ranged from reports earlier in the week that Mugabe left the country and was in Zimbabwe, and later clarification that she was still in SA, by the middle of the week.

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe's arrival later in the week, and the explosive twist that former NPA top advocate Gerrie Nel will be taking on Gabrielle Engel's case also took centre stage.

Grace Mugabe allegedly assaulted Engels with an extension cord.

The first lady was eventually granted diplomatic immunity by International Relations Minister Maite Nkoana-Mashabane.

"While the week was filled with headlines that should have made big media like (former higher education deputy minister Mduduzi) Manana's resignation, Faith Muthambi's nepotism hearing in Parliament and the opening of the Brics Bank, none of these made the top 10," Mediawatch said.

It said African National Congress MP Makhosi Khoza's sacking and the fifth anniversary of the Marikana massacre just made over 10% of news coverage combined.

The walking out of journalists from Social Development Minister Bathabile Dlamini's late show at the Sassa also took a percentage of coverage.

Mediawatch's data set consists of social media, 90 000 online newspapers, thousands of printed publications as well 76 radio and TV stations.

