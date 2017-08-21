South Africa: Police Need Assistance in Identification Kimberley

The Kimberley Police are requesting the community to assist them in tracing the family of an unknown adult male who allegedly died on a gravel road next to the Camelot, Estate in Kimberley. The male could be between 20 and 30 years old and was wearing grey overall pants and a blue overall jacket. The discovery was made on 23 August 2016 at about 07:50.
Anyone with information or know the deceased family is requested to contact Detective Warrant Officer Kenneth Lamoen on 071 477 1821 and 053 838 4200 or the Crime Stop Line 086 00 10 111. All information received will be treated as confidential.