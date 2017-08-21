South Africa: Team Dimension Data Sign Top Dutch Rider

Tom-Jelte Slagter has signed for Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka after spending the last four seasons with the Cannondale-Drapac outfit.

Slagter's name first rose to prominence in 2013 when he won the Tour Down Under title.

As the Dutchman progressed to hone his craft as a punchy rider, he went on to take stage wins at races like Paris-Nice, Tour of Alberta and Haut Var.

Earlier this year he pipped our Mekseb Debesay for the Stage 2 win at the Tour of Austria.

While Slagter has been a consistent performer each season, Team Dimension Data believe the 28-year-old has yet to reach his full potential.

With numerous top 10 results to his name at the Ardennes classics, Team Dimension Data will look to support and inspire Slagter to a top result at these races which he has already shown a clear ability for.

Tom-Jelte Slagter - Rider : I am very happy to join Team Dimension Data for Qhubeka for the next years. I had a great 4 years at my current team, Cannondale-Drapac, but I felt it was time for new challenges. Team Dimension Data has a wonderful vision and cause, and I think for me, with the performance goals the team has, it is the ideal team for me to achieve results and develop as a rider.

Rolf Aldag - Head of Performance : Tom has shown throughout his career that he can win bike races, but with the structures our team has and the support we offer, we believe that we can still help him to become a better rider and get the maximum out of his talent. We are looking forward to welcome him as one of our new team members. Tom is a very entertaining rider for the fans, because he is an attacking and explosive type of rider. That makes him very visible and a good ambassador for Qhubeka and Team Dimension Data. The Ardennes classics and hard stages are his specialty, but he is even able to compete for the overall classification in short stage races.

Source: Sport24