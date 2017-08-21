Ghana: I Pledge to Build a Prosperous Society - President Akufo-Addo

press release

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged to build a prosperous society, create opportunities for all and to raise the living standards of Ghanaians, despite the current challenges facing the nation.

President Akufo-Addo said the country needed an open society that would ensure that everyone lived by the rule of law; not rule by law, in order to establish a business-friendly environment to create opportunities for its citizens.

"I pledge to help build a prosperous society. A society where there is discipline and fairness, where people go about their lives in free and responsible manner. A society where there are decent retirement for the elderly. An open society, protected by well-resourced and motivated security services, and where the rule of law works, and is not a slogan."

In the quest of fighting corruption and protecting the public purse, President Akufo-Addo said the Office of the Special Prosecutor would be instituted and work independently from the control or influence of the executive arm of government, in order to enhance accountability in public life.

"The Office of the Special Prosecutor will have the responsibility to investigate and prosecute acts of corruption, free, from predictable claims of witch-hunting. Words can no longer defeat the canker of corruption", President Akufo-Addo added.

He called on the Christian lawyers around the world to speak out against decadence in the society.

President Akufo-Addo was addressing the opening session of a 4-day Biennial Convocation held in Accra, Ghana.

The Convocation, 12th in a series, was under the auspices of the Christian Lawyers' Fellowship of Ghana, with support from the Advocates Africa and Advocates International.

The Convocation, which was last hosted in Ghana in 2002, took place on the theme: "Awake, Awake Zion (Africa) and put on your strength and beautiful garments (Isaiah 52:1)".

The objective of the Convocation is to assemble Christian lawyers in Ghana, Africa and the world to take up the mantle of responsibility by ensuring that a better nation is built.

Source: ISD Intern (Evans Danso)