Ghana: Success of 1D1F Depends On Effective Value Chain - Agi Boss

The One-District One-Factory (1D1F) programme will work better and succeed if the entire value chain works, the president of Association of Ghana Industries (AGI), Mr Seth Twum Akwaboah, has indicated.

Mr Akwaboah said the 1D1F policy of government was hinged on value addition and productivity rather than on imports and that unless the value chain worked the policy would be a failure.

"The entire value chain must work to ensure the 1D1F policy works better", he emphasized.

Mr Twum Akwaboah made the observation during a plenary session of the second edition of the National Policy Summit (NPS) organized by the Ministry of Information (MoI) in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry (MOTI).

He noted that for any project to become bankable under such a private sector-led initiative, the entire value chain ought to be a critical part.

He underscored the necessity to ensure there was an all-year round supply of raw materials to ensure sustainability of the 1D1F in the various districts.

In his remarks, Dr Boateng of the Ghana National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (GNCCI) expressed concern about the possible inability of the districts to produce enough raw materials to "feed" the factories.

Dr Boateng, therefore, called for a well-planned risk management strategy to manage operations under the 1D1F.

A Deputy Minister of MOTI, Hon. Ahomka Lindsay indicated that the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) had been an integral part of the whole process.

He reiterated the need for MOTI to be in constant engagement with MOFA to ensure that the value chain worked.

Source: ISD (Munira Karim)