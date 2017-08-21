21 August 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

South Sudan Orders UN Troops Out of Juba Airport

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Joseph Oduha

The South Sudan government has ordered the UN's Regional Protection (RPF) troops out of the Juba International Airport.

Information minister Michael Makuei confirmed to the local media in Juba that RPF attempted to illegally occupy the Juba airport without any formal agreement with the administration.

He said the troops were armed with artilleries and tankers, pointing out that the government immediately acted and informed the UN peace keeping mission in Juba to order the RPF back to their base on Yei Road.

"We have asked their bosses to take them back to the designated camp on Yei Road and they have complied with the government orders," Mr Makuei is quoted saying by the local Daawn Daily.

To control

The UN boss in Juba, Mr David Shearer, said recently that the RPF's purpose was not to control the Juba airport and key installations in the war-torn country, but to restore clam and protect civilians in the capital.

"There is absolutely no plans of any kind to take control of the South Sudan's Juba airport," Mr Shearer said.

The 4,000 regional protection force was approved by the UN Security Council to secure Juba after the last year July violence.

South Sudan

Ethiopia Hosts Fresh Talks on Abyei Demarcation

After a 12-year delay in resolving the Abyei border dispute between South Sudan and Sudan, the African Union is now… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.