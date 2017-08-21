Rwanda: Rotaract Club of College of Education Gets New Leaders

Astelie Ngarambe was elected new president of Rotary Club of College of Education, replacing Tom Jack Kakyoma, who has been serving the club since 2016.

During the handover ceremony on Saturday in Kigali, Ngarambe pledged to promote team work among members and other clubs on the continent and worldwide to grow networks, and create more projects that are beneficial to their members, community and the country as well for sustainable development.

The ceremony was also attended by University of Rwanda vice-chancellor Philip Cotton, and Thomas Konitzer, the president of Rotary Club-Kigali Virunga.

The incoming president, who will be working together with the board of seven leaders, pledged to build on past achievements and bring about more gains in their programmes.

"We have been engaged in community programmes to improve people's lives. We encourage the youth to be so ambitious to contribute to the move of the nation," Ngarambe said.

Last year, the clubs built houses for needy people, as well as kitchen gardens for Kinyinya widows in Kigali.

Cotton advised youth to believe in themselves and strive to make a difference, adding that the project contributes to the country's programmes.

Konitzer said the club members are empowered through mentorship programmes, projects, as well as creating opportunities.