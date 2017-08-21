Somalia: Hirshabelle Speaker Welcomes Federal Government Decision

The Speaker of the HirShabelle State Assembly, Shiekh Osman Bare has welcomed the Federal Government of Somalia's decision to support the move by the regional MPs to oust Ali Abdullahi Osoble from office. He said he welcomes the decision by the Council of Ministers that approved the vote of no confidence motion against the ousted President.

"I am very happy with the decision and I thank the Federal Government of Somalia for supporting the step taken by the HirShabelle State Assembly," said the Speaker. He added that the regional assembly will start the preparations for the election and that that the assembly will elect a president within 30 days.