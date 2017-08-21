21 August 2017

South African National Editors' Forum (Johannesburg)

South Africa: Sanef Saddened at the Loss of Three Journalists

THE South African National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) would like to pass its condolences to the families of three journalists that passed on in the past week.

Former Press Ombudsman, veteran journalist and editor, Ed Linington,  entertainment journalist Mandla Motau and veteran journalist, photographer and SABC News' Johannesburg Editor, Zola Ntutu.

Ed (88) passed on in Johannesburg after a short illness. Ed had been an editor of the now defunct South African Press Association until he retired in 1992. He then became the Press Council's Press Ombudsman until his retirement in 2007.

Mandla (41) was an entertainment journalist who previously worked for the Daily Sun. He had, on a part time basis, contributed to other publications like City Press and Sowetan. At the time of his death, Mandla was running his own entertainment news website, Showbizone.

Zola (51) was found dead in his apartment in Kenilworth, South of Johannesburg. He had been ill for some time.

Zola joined the SABC in the early 1990’s and was best known for his work during the Truth and Reconciliation Commission. He was part of the radio news team covering the TRC for the SABC. Zola, as assignments editor, was known as a tremendous source of inspiration to journalists getting into the industry and empowering them to get out into the field.

Mahlatse Gallens, SANEF's chairperson, said the media fraternity is saddened at the loss of the three colleagues. She added: "I grew as a journalist under Zola’s tutelage. He has to be praised for his dedication to mentoring young journalists at the public broadcaster. We would also like to pass our condolences to the Linington and Motau families."

Ed was buried last Friday. Mandla's funeral will be held on Saturday in his home town of KaNyamazane in Mbombela, Mpumalanga.

Funeral arrangements for Zola are yet to be confirmed.

