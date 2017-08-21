The green economy plan of Ethiopia, masterminded by the late prime minister Meles Zenawi apparently is devised based on four pillars: Improving crop and livestock production practices for higher food security and farmer income while reducing emissions protecting and re-establishing forests for their economic and ecosystem services, including carbon stocks, expanding electricity generation from renewable sources of energy for domestic and regional markets, and leapfrogging to modern and energy-efficient technologies in transport, industrial sectors, and buildings.

Ethiopia's economy is highly dominated by agriculture where the majority smallholder farmers produce over 90 percent of the country's food grain. Henceforth, the development strategy is in demand to be tuned to the needs of this majority with a special emphasis to bettering the productivity in both crop and livestock production which apparently requires better natural resources management. It is believed that crop productivity improvement can_swiftly increase food supply, and that better farm production practices_and technology can help with affordability and food safety.

For enhancing nutrition, the government along its partners works in introducing diverse nutrient-rich foods into farming systems and diets such_as bio-fortified crops, fruits, vegetables, legumes, livestock and fish that would considerably improve food security without posing a threat to environmental degradation.

Likewise, the nation's natural forest resources as well as newly established forests need to be properly managed in a way it would help in cutting carbon emissions simultaneously contributing to the economy. Multi-functional agriculture can enhance benefits from ecosystem products and build a more productive agricultural sector in the long_run. The country needs diversified agricultural systems designed in a way that protects_soil and water.

Natural capital in forestry must be enhanced and protected, from_climate change as well as from over exploitation and other forms of abuse._In areas where the eco-system is more susceptible, enhanced conservation of habitats and resources is_needed. All in all, the strategy aspires to restore degraded agro-ecosystems, and more_sustainably manage them for increased resilience of those ecosystems and_the communities that depend on them.

Transportation wise, light railways of the city of Addis Ababa, and The Ethio-Djibout railway corridor which are powered by electricity are at the forefront of Ethiopia's energy efficient transportation. These and similar ongoing transportation projects are planned to be energy efficient as they are powered by electric power generated from renewable sources like that of hydro, solar and geothermal plants.

These electrified trains help in reducing the nations fuel consumption contributing in reducing carbon emissions as well as saving a staggering amount of foreign currency which the country spend in oil import.

The other important pillar is the massive investment in the development of clean energy. As the government is marching ahead with ambitious development plans in a structural change towards a developed industrial economy, clean energy is considered to be the core of the mission. As Ethiopia is among the signatories to the Paris Agreement on climate change, clean energy development is part of the nation's commitment to cut carbon emissions by 64 percent by 2030 according to Ethiopian Electric Power.

In this regard, the billions of dollars investment into hydro power mega projects such as the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, which will be the largest dam in Africa and the 2000 MW Gibe III Dam, are best examples. Moreover, the nation also commits lucrative budget on wind farms to increase the capacity in this specific sector by a thousand percent.

Leveraging these basic pillars of the ambitious Climate Resilient Green Economy strategy is highly rewarding with its contribution to the welfare of the population and to the increased quality of the environment we are living in, as the strategy itself ignites structural transformation in key areas of the economy. The strategy at best, should excite resilience to climatic changes that eventually stimulates economic benefits in several sectors.

As to United Nations definitions, green economy results in "improved human well-being and social equity, while significantly reducing environmental risks and ecological scarcities", whereas from a macroeconomic perspective, green economy initiatives would also improve the balance of payments by reducing dependency on imports and create a more secure power supply, an essential prerequisite for sustainable economic development.

That is why Meles, who understood the challenges of the climate change and the timeliness of green economy had to say, "...as we embark on the struggle to get every penny that we deserve we should recognize the issue of green development and structural economic transformation in Africa are too urgent and too important to be left to the tender mercies or the goodwill of others."