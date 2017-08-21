Ghana Condoles Mudslide Deaths With Sierra Leone

Ghana on Saturday 19 August expressed its condolences to Sierra Leone over the deaths of hundreds of people after devastating flooding and mudslides on the outskirts of Freetown.

"President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo extends heartfelt condolences to the victims and families of the devastating flooding and mudslide in Freetown," Vice President of Ghana, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia said during a meeting with President Ernest Bai Koroma at State House.

He went on to note that they cannot sit down as a country whilst Sierra Leone goes through such difficult times, saying that Ghana and Sierra Leone are children of the same mother.

The Ghanaian Vice President presented $1 million as assistance towards the emergency response. The help would be in the form of relief items, including food and non-food items such as rice, milk, cocoa, blankets, mattresses, chlorine, medicines and some cash of USD$100,000.

He also reported on sending 45 experts from the Ghana National Disaster Management agency to give support on the ground and presented a letter of condolence from President Akufo-Addo. 'Given the closeness of the relationship between the two countries, we cannot sit and watch,' he said.

President Koroma thanked the delegation for not only coming to sympathize but also giving Sierra Leone a feeling of belonging to a family. He said President Nana Akufo-Addo was among the first to call him on telephone when the catastrophic incident occurred last Monday. Ghana and Sierra Leone, the president said, have a common history and have been enjoying bilateral relations for decades. He reported on the visit of the various West African heads of State since the tragedy occurred and reiterated his appreciation to the Government and people of Ghana for their show of solidarity.

Over 600 people are feared missing after the mudslide engulfed Mortormeh community in the mountainous Regent area as dawn broke on Monday. More than 400 people have been confirmed dead.