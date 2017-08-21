21 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: First Vice-President Reviews Overall Parliamentary Work That Concerning Executive Authority

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime Minister, Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih reviewed the general parliamentary work concerning the executive body and arrangements for the coming convocation of the National Assembly in next October.

This came when he received in his office at the Council of Ministers, the State Minister at the Council of Ministers, Tareq Tawfeeq who stated that the National Assembly has issued during its 36 sessions and that 41 out of total 52 decisions, that concerned ministries and executive entities have been referred to the concerned ministries , disclosing the ministries' plans and the general budget would be approved during the National Assembly's coming session.

The State Minister said that the First Vice-President ha s appreciated ministers participation in the parliament sittings and committees within framework of cooperation between the legislature and the executive authority.

