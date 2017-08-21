Sudan: Prime Minister of Chad Arrived in the Country

Khartoum — The Chadian Premier, Albert Pahimi Padacké arrived here Monday, on a three-day visit during which he will hold talks with the government officials on enhancement of eternal relations between Sudan and Chad.

He was received at Khartoum Airport by the Vice-President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman, and a number of ministers, state ministers and government officials.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Attal-Mannan Bakheet said in press statements that the visit of the Prime Minister of Chad to Sudan comes within context of cementing the eternal and historic Sudanese-Chadian ties.

He stressed the visit comes as part of successful programs between the two Countries namely the Joint Sudanese-Chadian Forces, political cooperation and coordination over a host of regional and international issues.

The State Minister added the visit would availed opportunity to the Chadian Premier to know Sudan's economic capabilities , referring to economic cooperation between Sudan and Chad.

Chadian Home Minister, Ahmed Mohamed Bashr underscored firmness of relations between Sudan and Chad , saying the visit of Prime Minister of Chad comes within framework of boosting cooperation relations between the two Countries , especially, that he explained, the visit was at invitation of the Vice-President of the Republic of Sudan.

The Chadian Minister said that numerous deals covering different fields , particularly in security and trade, would be signed during the visit.