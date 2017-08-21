21 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP Informed On Arrangements for Participation in Meetings of UNTWO General Assembly

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime , Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, was briefed on arrangements for Sudan participation in meeting s of the World Tourism Organization(WTO) slated for September 11-16 in China.

This came when the National Prime Minister met at the Council of Ministers Monday, Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife, Dr Mohamed Abu Zaid.

Dr Abu Zaid said in press statements that the meeting discussed commemoration of Tourism World Day on 27 August which will coincides with meetings of Ministers of Tourism in the States , disclosing that he extended an invitation to the First Vice-President to launch the celebration activities.

He added that the meeting also tackled the ongoing efforts to organize a regional workshop on tourism next September in Khartoum in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) and would funded by Turkey Development Bank.

The Minister further added that 20 participants from Chad and Djibouti as well as 30 Sudanese would partake in the workshop.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.