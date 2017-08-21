Sudan: FVP Informed On Arrangements for Participation in Meetings of UNTWO General Assembly

Khartoum — The First Vice-President of the Republic and National Prime , Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, was briefed on arrangements for Sudan participation in meeting s of the World Tourism Organization(WTO) slated for September 11-16 in China.

This came when the National Prime Minister met at the Council of Ministers Monday, Minister of Tourism, Antiquities and Wildlife, Dr Mohamed Abu Zaid.

Dr Abu Zaid said in press statements that the meeting discussed commemoration of Tourism World Day on 27 August which will coincides with meetings of Ministers of Tourism in the States , disclosing that he extended an invitation to the First Vice-President to launch the celebration activities.

He added that the meeting also tackled the ongoing efforts to organize a regional workshop on tourism next September in Khartoum in collaboration with the Organization of Islamic Cooperation(OIC) and would funded by Turkey Development Bank.

The Minister further added that 20 participants from Chad and Djibouti as well as 30 Sudanese would partake in the workshop.