Mafco Football Club on Sunday afternoon narrowly beat fellow soldiers Red Lions 1-0 in a rather dull all soldiers affair dominated by rough style of play staged at the Balaka Stadium.

This was the last fixture for both sides in the first half of the 2017-18 soccer season.

An early sixth minute strike from Gift Soko was enough to earn the Salima based soldiers vital three points that have seen them climbing up the ladder on the 16 member log standings from position 10 to sixth.

After the goal, there was little to write about as both sides failed to keep possession despite playing a passing game.

The best chance for Red Lions that nearly handed them an equaliser came in the added minutes of the first half but a Kumbukane Mwambene header from an Innocent Bokosi tap in missed the target by a whisker.

In the second half, the Lions were forced to make a substitution after Bokosi received a knock and limped off after sustaining an injury on the right ankle.

He was replaced with fresh legs of James Kanyangala just five minutes after recess.

They later brought in Lottie Chawinga who replaced McPeter Makwale but the substitution never paid any dividends.

Mafco also made few changes bringing in Joseph Donsa and Jimmy Mzuko for Bernard Harawa and Calisto Kalinda who was earlier booked and escaped a red card minutes later following a deliberate foul on a Red Lions player.

Flames international and Captain for Red Lions Chikoti Chirwa produced a 30 meter thunderbolt in the 60th minute but was properly handled by steady Mafco goal custodian Jailosi Kapalamula.

Joseph Donsa scored the second for the Zomba based soldiers but was ruled out for a foul on reds goalkeeper Brighton Ngwenyama after the two colided in an aerial combat.

At the end of 90 minutes, it was 1-0 in favour of Mafco who on Saturday frustrated giants Nyasa Big Bullets with a goalless draw at the Chilomoni Stadium in Blantyre.

Meanwhile, Mafco are tied on 22 points alongside Civil Sporting Club and two other military sides Moyale Barracks and Kamuzu Barracks.

They have both completed their first round fixture.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times after the match, Mafco coach Temwa Msuku was over the moon.

"It was a very good game we played well and our opponents also played well. They were combative and we were also combative but all in all I am happy we got the result" said Msuku.

"We utilized the early chance we got" he added.

He also commended his defence for maintaining discipline throughout the entire 90 minutes.

Msuku said the four points gained over the weekend is a thank you to the Malawi Armed Forces College Football Team Patron Brigadier General Mchungula.

"We dedicate the four points gained over the weekend to our Patron Brigadier General Mchungula who visited us on Wednesday to give us a word of encouragement. We didn't expect him to sit the boys down and after his visit, everyone felt motivated" said Msuku.

Red Lions Assistant Coach Prichard Mwansa while walking to dressing room after the final whistle briefly told Nyasa Times that: "It wasn't a good game altogether for us and the boys failed to tick through out the match".