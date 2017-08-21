South Africa in Universiade Action in Taiwan

South Africa were in action over a wide spectrum of sports as the 29th Summer Universiade gathered momentum in Taipei, Taiwan, over the weekend.

Olympian Justine Palframan was scheduled to be the SA flag bearer, but the opening ceremony team parade was slightly disrupted due to protest action.

'I didn't exactly get to be the flag bearer, but it was still very exciting to lead Team SA out,' she told the Team SA website. 'It was an honour to be chosen. The team spirit was high. Lots of singing and excitement building up to our walk-out. The crowd was amazing, loud cheers and it was a great time.'

In sporting action, the women's footballers went down 1-0 to Russia in their Group D clash.

South Africa already had three points in the bag from their opening match win against the United Kingdom.

A first-half goal by defender Ksenia Kovalenko was sufficient to see the the Russians through, and it will be the Russians and UK match on Tuesday that will determine who finishes where in Group D.

The men's footballers lost their first-round match (also in Group D) against Ukraine, after two first-half goals from Andrii Busko and Taras Zaviiskyi.

Their second match is against Argentina on Monday.

Fencing saw 19-year-old Pasha Tychler (pictured right) beating Poland's Filip Broniszewski 15-9 in the men's individual epee competition, and he went on to record another three victories.

Swimming action saw Zane Waddell and the men's 4x100m freestyle team making it through to the evening action.

United States-based Waddell ended eighth in the second semi-final, with a time of 34.48sec as Ukraine's Andrii Govorov won in 23.17.

In the relay final, South Africa ended eighth with Waddell, Myles Brown, Clayton Jimmie and Ryan Coetzee combining for a time of 3:20.67 as the United States won in 3:14.01.

Also in the pool, the SA men's water polo side went down 13-1 to Serbia in their opening prelims match and then also lost to Canada 4-8.

The four goal-scorers against Canada were Jason Evezard, Jordan Rumbelow, David Rom and Liam Neill. The men will take on Hungary next.