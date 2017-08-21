Gambia: The Prosecution to Amend Charges in the NIA Nine Case

The lead counsel for the prosecution team, veteran lawyer Antouman A.B. Gaye, Thursday informed the High Court that the state is working out modalities in amending the charges in the criminal trial of the embattled nine former members of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Lawyer Gaye made this revelation yesterday after the presiding judge, Kumba Sillah-Camara, delivered ruling on the 1st accused person's lawyer objection to their representation as state prosecutors.

Lawyer Gaye who said the amendment of charges in the trial of the accused persons is a must informed the court that they have wasted the past three months because of the objection raised by the 1st accused person.

Lawyer Gaye did not elaborate whether the state would reduce the charges but there are indications that the state would likely increase the charges as the prosecution team is composed of highly experienced and seasoned lawyers.