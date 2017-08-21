21 August 2017

The Point (Banjul)

Gambia: The Prosecution to Amend Charges in the NIA Nine Case

Tagged:

Related Topics

The lead counsel for the prosecution team, veteran lawyer Antouman A.B. Gaye, Thursday informed the High Court that the state is working out modalities in amending the charges in the criminal trial of the embattled nine former members of the defunct National Intelligence Agency (NIA).

Lawyer Gaye made this revelation yesterday after the presiding judge, Kumba Sillah-Camara, delivered ruling on the 1st accused person's lawyer objection to their representation as state prosecutors.

Lawyer Gaye who said the amendment of charges in the trial of the accused persons is a must informed the court that they have wasted the past three months because of the objection raised by the 1st accused person.

Lawyer Gaye did not elaborate whether the state would reduce the charges but there are indications that the state would likely increase the charges as the prosecution team is composed of highly experienced and seasoned lawyers.

Gambia

Soldier Discharged And Acquitted

Mamadou Dem principal magistrate Isatou Janneh-Njie of the lower court Inbanjul last Friday 18th August, 2017 discharged… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Point. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.