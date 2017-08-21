Gambia: Good Morning Mr President !!! - Some Concerns to Address

document

Your Excellency, while the whole country is still reeling with happiness and gratitude for the freedom and respect for human rights ushered in by your administration, there are however a few concerns that you need to address in order to convince everyone that you are indeed in full control of your government.

It has been about two months now since you asked your ministers to declare their assets, giving them up to July 15 to do so. We understand that after the expiry of that deadline, you gave them another two weeks to complete the process as some of them were said to have asked for an extension.

Therefore, the whole country was quite surprised and disappointed that, according to the Director of Press and Public Relations at the Office of the President during her last press briefing on Thursday, there are still two ministers who have failed to declare their assets. It is quite hard for anyone to understand what type of assets those two would have that it would take them this long to complete an assets declaration form and submit it to the Ombudsman.

Certainly Your Excellency, this is not telling well on your government. In fact it brings to mind some allegations being bandied around by some of your critics that there are some elements within the government who have their own personal agendas that may not be in tune with the policies and programmes laid down by your administration.

Your Excellency, we feel it is high time that you put your foot down and ensure that those in authority implement your government's policies and programmes to the letter. It is certainly not a good omen for the new Gambia if your own ministers are seen to so blatantly disregard your orders with impunity.

It is therefore in the interest of the whole country to ensure that your government succeeds in carrying out its well thought-out policies and programmes and therefore you should not allow a few bad elements to hold that process to ransom.

Good Day Mr President