19 August 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko Appoints Independent Development Trust Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

A shake-up of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) Board leadership with the appointment of Mr. Nhlanhla Ngubane as Chairperson and Mr. Allan Baloyi as Deputy Chairperson to provide new leadership and guide the process of transforming the entity, Public Works Minister, Nathi Nhleko announced on Friday.

"The new leadership and the Board has been instructed to urgently address governance, project management and the outstanding turnaround strategy that must be in place and implemented without any further delay," said Minister Nhleko at the media briefing held at the Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre.

Nhleko said that the new appointments should stabilize the infrastructure delivery agent and boost staff morale.

Other interventions that the Minister has moved on include the appointment of additional members to the South African Council for Architectural Profession (SACAP) to ensure that there is smooth governance in the council.

"A forensic investigation to respond to a number of concerns raised by stakeholders in the Architects Profession has also been commissioned. We are also defending a Court Action by one of the voluntary Associations seeking the dissolution of the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) based on the disputed interpretation of the ECSA Act.," he pointed out.

The Minister said that another forensic probe will be announced in the coming week.

Issued by: Department of Public Works

South Africa

Hotel Worker Pushed by Mugabe's Son Loses Baby - Report

A pregnant waitress lost her baby after she was pushed by Robert Mugabe jnr at a Sandton hotel, according to TimesLive. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Government of South Africa. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.