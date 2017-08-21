South Africa: Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko Appoints Independent Development Trust Chairperson and Deputy Chairperson

press release

A shake-up of the Independent Development Trust (IDT) Board leadership with the appointment of Mr. Nhlanhla Ngubane as Chairperson and Mr. Allan Baloyi as Deputy Chairperson to provide new leadership and guide the process of transforming the entity, Public Works Minister, Nathi Nhleko announced on Friday.

"The new leadership and the Board has been instructed to urgently address governance, project management and the outstanding turnaround strategy that must be in place and implemented without any further delay," said Minister Nhleko at the media briefing held at the Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre.

Nhleko said that the new appointments should stabilize the infrastructure delivery agent and boost staff morale.

Other interventions that the Minister has moved on include the appointment of additional members to the South African Council for Architectural Profession (SACAP) to ensure that there is smooth governance in the council.

"A forensic investigation to respond to a number of concerns raised by stakeholders in the Architects Profession has also been commissioned. We are also defending a Court Action by one of the voluntary Associations seeking the dissolution of the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) based on the disputed interpretation of the ECSA Act.," he pointed out.

The Minister said that another forensic probe will be announced in the coming week.

Issued by: Department of Public Works