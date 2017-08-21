21 August 2017

Angola: Benguela - Canjala Industrial Hub Inaugurated

Lobito — The Industrial Hub of Canjala, under the Rural Industry Promotion Programme (PROFIR), was inaugurated on Saturday Lobito municipality, central Benguela province, by the Industry Minister, Bernarda Martins.

The Industry Minister, who was accompanied by the provincial deputy governor for economic and productive affairs, Gika Morais, said that the inauguration of the hub will create jobs, generate income at the local level, reduce poverty and regional asymmetries, under the economic diversification process.

According to her, the implementation of industrial hubs in the municipalities aims to establish a dynamic relationship between farmers, peasants associations and hub administration, in addition to encouraging the increase of these products and value them through industrial handling, increase and income of the producers.

In these hubs, she said, the implementation of some activities of the food industry was emphasized for the processing of maize and potatoes, juices and pulp, construction, animal feed production, agricultural inputs trade and general workshop, with the aim of providing support to the factories.

The undertaking, installed in an area of three and a half hectares, has electricity, a water supply network and administrative services, with three industrial buildings with 300 square meters in each.

The infrastructure hosts rural industries, so the valuation of the field products will attract micro and small enterprises to provide services to agriculture and industry.

