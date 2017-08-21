21 August 2017

Angola: Cuando Cubango General Hospital Unveiled

Menongue — The new General Hospital of the southern Cuando Cubango province, fully equipped with high technological equipment to serve various services, especially hemodialysis, was inaugurated on Saturday by the Health Minister, Luís Gomes Sambo.

The unit, which is a reference in the south region of the country, will host 80 specialized doctors, among Angolans and expatriates, with emphasis on Cubans, capable to assist the surrounding provinces of Huambo, Bié, Cunene and Huíla, as well as patients from Namibia, living on the southern border of Angola.

The hospital, with seven operating ward, three X-rays rooms, estimated at over 47 million euros, will have more than 238 nurses, some of whom are graduates in nursing at Cuito Cuanavale University, as well as a good number of administrative staff.

In his speech, Luis Sambo stressed that the hospital is one of the most modern units in the country, with a capacity of 200 beds, distributed by surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, pediatrics, as well as emergency services, intensive care, external consultations and high technology.

He explained that the technologies refer to the laboratory, clinical and hemagology areas, so that it begins its full operation with the reprogrammed human and financial resources for Cuando Cubango province.

The minister assured that Central health services will continue providing all technical and regulatory support, as well as management, until the new health unit can operate with full autonomy.

