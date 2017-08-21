21 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Chan2018 - Officials Augur Palancas Negras' Good Participation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Huambo — Excited by Angola's qualification for the final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), the sports agents in the central Huambo province have foreseen a good participation of the national team in this African competition, to take place in Kenya next year.

Speaking to Angop, the officials considered that Angola's qualification was difficulty, having highlighted the players' commitment during the first and leg games.

The chairman of the Provincial Football Association of Huambo, Rosário Machado, justified his optimism by the fact of what said to have recognized quality, attitude ambition in players, underlining the work of the technical team.

The coordinator of Girabairro amateurs football tournament, Júlio de Azevedo, expects that the technical team may keep players that disputed the quaification phase, harnessing the understanding shown by Palancas Negras.

Angola ousted Madagascar from the race last Saturday in Luanda, with a 1-0 win in 11 de Novembro Stadium, after a nil-nil draw in the first-leg clahs, in Antananarivo.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.