Huambo — Excited by Angola's qualification for the final stage of the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), the sports agents in the central Huambo province have foreseen a good participation of the national team in this African competition, to take place in Kenya next year.

Speaking to Angop, the officials considered that Angola's qualification was difficulty, having highlighted the players' commitment during the first and leg games.

The chairman of the Provincial Football Association of Huambo, Rosário Machado, justified his optimism by the fact of what said to have recognized quality, attitude ambition in players, underlining the work of the technical team.

The coordinator of Girabairro amateurs football tournament, Júlio de Azevedo, expects that the technical team may keep players that disputed the quaification phase, harnessing the understanding shown by Palancas Negras.

Angola ousted Madagascar from the race last Saturday in Luanda, with a 1-0 win in 11 de Novembro Stadium, after a nil-nil draw in the first-leg clahs, in Antananarivo.