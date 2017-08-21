Luanda — Madagascar skipper, Rakotondrazaka Ando, congratulated on Saturday Angola for the qualification for the final stage of the African Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN2018), to take place in Kenya.

Speaking to the media at the end of the second leg of the last round qualifying for CHAN2018 in Kenya, the skipper admitted he was unhappy with the elimination of Madagascar, but Angola managed to score a goal and secure the qualification for the competition.

Rakotondrazaka Ando lamented the fact that the turf of Luanda's 11 de Novembro stadium was very slippery due to some excess of water, which pointed out as one of the causes of Angolan defender Dani Massynguna's goal.