21 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Among 11 Countries Already Qualified for Chan2018

Luanda — Angola is among the eleven countries that have already qualified for the final stage of the fifth edition of the African nations football championship for home-based players (CHAN2018), set to happen in Kenya.

Angola (pic) beat Madagascar (1-0), qualify for CHAN2018

The Angola squad eliminated Madagascar from the race last Saturday, in Luanda, with a 1-0 win in 11 de Novembro Stadium, after a nil-nil draw in the first-leg encounter, in Antananarivo.

Check other results of the last eliminatory round:

CENTRAL AFRICA ZONE

DR Congo - Congo Brazzaville 1-1 (0-0)

Cameroon - São Tomé e Príncipe 2-0 (0-0)

CENTRE-EAST ZONE

Rwanda - Uganda 2-0 (0-3)

Sudan - Ethiopia 1-0 (1-1)

NORTH ZONE

Libya - Algeria 1-1 (2-1)

Morocco - Egypt 3-1 (1-1)

SOUTH ZONE

Zambia - South Africa 2-0 (2-2)

Angola - Madagascar 1-0 (0-0)

Namibia - Comoros (... ) (1-2) - first leg

WEST ZONE

Mali - Mauritânia (... ) (2-2) - first leg

Guinea Conakry - Senegal (set for 22 Aug) (1-3) - first leg

WEST ZONE B

Nigeria - Benin 2-0 (0-1)

Cote D'ivoire - Niger 1-0 (1-2)

Ghana - Burkina Faso (... ) (2-2) - first leg

Besides Kenya (CHAN2018 host), the other already qualified countries are Angola, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Zambia.

Angola

