Luanda — Angola is among the eleven countries that have already qualified for the final stage of the fifth edition of the African nations football championship for home-based players (CHAN2018), set to happen in Kenya.
The Angola squad eliminated Madagascar from the race last Saturday, in Luanda, with a 1-0 win in 11 de Novembro Stadium, after a nil-nil draw in the first-leg encounter, in Antananarivo.
Check other results of the last eliminatory round:
CENTRAL AFRICA ZONE
DR Congo - Congo Brazzaville 1-1 (0-0)
Cameroon - São Tomé e Príncipe 2-0 (0-0)
CENTRE-EAST ZONE
Rwanda - Uganda 2-0 (0-3)
Sudan - Ethiopia 1-0 (1-1)
NORTH ZONE
Libya - Algeria 1-1 (2-1)
Morocco - Egypt 3-1 (1-1)
SOUTH ZONE
Zambia - South Africa 2-0 (2-2)
Angola - Madagascar 1-0 (0-0)
Namibia - Comoros (... ) (1-2) - first leg
WEST ZONE
Mali - Mauritânia (... ) (2-2) - first leg
Guinea Conakry - Senegal (set for 22 Aug) (1-3) - first leg
WEST ZONE B
Nigeria - Benin 2-0 (0-1)
Cote D'ivoire - Niger 1-0 (1-2)
Ghana - Burkina Faso (... ) (2-2) - first leg
Besides Kenya (CHAN2018 host), the other already qualified countries are Angola, Cameroon, Congo Brazzaville, Cote d'Ivoire, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Morocco, Nigeria, Sudan and Zambia.