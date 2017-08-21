21 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Namibe - New Electric Turbine Launched

Moçamedes — The new electric turbine with a production capacity of 28 megawatts is since Sunday generating electric power in Moçamedes municipality, bringing to an end the cycle of restrictions recorded in the last two months in the southestern province.

The turbine launch ceremony was presided over by the minister of Energy and Water, João Baptista Borges, who assured the end to restrictions in the supply of power Moçamedes city was experiencing.

On the occasion, the official praised the work done by the technicians during the assembling of the equipment.

The minister added that the turbine will also ensure electric power to the Moçamedes industrial estate.

"This is a project designed to put an end to the power supply deficit that used to be recorded in the city," said the official.

He also assured that Namibe province will be connected to the national electricity network during the next three years, a period in which there will be enough power to support big projects in the region.

However, he underscored that within the next days, next-door southern Huila province will also benefit from the supply of electricity from another turbine with a capacity for 28 megawatts that is being assembled at Xitoto station in Namibe province.

