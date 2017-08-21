21 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola Beat Tunisia and Secure Third Consecutive Win

Luanda — The Angolan national senior women's basketball team defeated on Sunday Tunisia by 62-55, in Group A's third round match of the African Cup of Nations (Afrobasket 2017), at the Sports Pavilion in Bamako, Mali.

At the halftime, the Angolan ladies were already winning the game by 33-25.

With this result, Angola lead group A with six points, followed by Cote D'ivoire and Tunisia with four each, Mali (3). Cameroon and Central African Republic (CAR) are at the bottom of the table both with two points.

On Tuesday, Angola will face Côte D'ivoire, at 8.45 local time, for the fourth round of group A.

