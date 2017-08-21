21 August 2017

Angola: Malanje - Cangandala and Mucari Gain Thermal Power Stations

Cangandala — The municipalities of Cangandala and Mucari gained on Saturday thermal power plants, which will supply public and residential electricity, under the Electrification Programme of the Municipal Chief Towns designed by the provincial government of Malanje.

The plants were inaugurated by the provincial governor of Malanje, Norberto dos Santos "Kwata Kanawa", who on the occasion highlighted the importance of energy and water as essential components for the development of communities and the mitigation of their main difficulties.

To him, electric power will bring another dynamic in the lives of residents, as the electricity supply will be 24 hours a day.

"The provincial government will continue with its efforts to provide citizens' well-being, especially in the supply of energy and water, construction of schools and health posts, recovery of roads and distribution of agricultural inputs, aiming to promote agriculture", he ensured.

The inaugurated power plants, which have the capacity of two megawatts each, will feed the two municipal chief towns and their surroundings.

