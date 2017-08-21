21 August 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Election2017 - Ruling Party Candidate Pays Homage to President

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The ruling MPLA party?s presidential candidate João Lourenço Saturday paid a homage to the head of State, José Eduardo dos Santos, for his commitment to the country and the efforts to reach peace and stability.

João Lourenço was speaking at a public rally in Luanda that set the closing of the electoral campaign ahead of the forthcoming 23 August general election, attended by the party leader José Eduardo dos Santos.

The ruling party's presidential candidate underscored that José Eduardo dos Santos secured the national sovereignty by defending the country from internal and external threats.

He added that attaining peace and stability 15 years ago and the launch of the bases for national reconciliation and diversification of the economy should also be credited to José Eduardo dos Santos.

João Lourenço praised the "wise and secure way" the head of State is leading the political transition process, without breaking away with the past and present.

More than nine million voters have registered for the general election of 23 August this year being contested by six political parties. They are the ruling MPLA party and opposition UNITA, PRS, FNLA, APN and CASA-CE coalition.

Angola

AU Deploys Short Term Election Observers to Witness the 23rd August 2017 General Elections

The Chairperson of the African Union Commission Mr. Moussa Faki Mahamat has approved the deployment of an African Union… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.