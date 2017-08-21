21 August 2017

Caxito — The victory of the senior males National Football Team over Madagascar (1-0) and the qualification of the Angolan squad for the 2018 Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN), to happen in Kenya, restored the satisfaction of football fans for the team.

This was emphasised last Sunday, in Caxito City, by the chairman of the Provincial Football Association (APF) of the northern Bengo Province, Francisco Adão Quizembe.

Speaking to ANGOP, the sports official reiterated his support to the players and technical team, having stressed that the squad have to focus more on giving the supporters and football fans more positive results and, subsequently, give Angolan citizens more sportive joy.

He went on to say that despite the victory that qualifies Angola for CHAN2018, the Palancas Negras (Sable Antelopes) need to improve the defence and midfield sectors.

Angola qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for Home-based Players (CHAN) for the third time, after qualifying for the competitions held in Sudan in 2011 (vice champions) and Rwanda in 2016, when they were eliminated in the groups stage.

Meanwhile, Angola's sole goal against Madagascar was scored by Dani Massunguna, at the 62nd minute of the match played in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda.

In the first-leg encounter played in Antananarivo, Madagascar, the game ended nil-nil.

