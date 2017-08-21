Southern Africa: Government Congratulates Winners of 2017 SADC Media Awards Competition

press release

Government wishes to congratulate journalists who won the 2017 SADC Media Awards competition. The awards were conferred by the outgoing Chair of SADC King Mswati III during the opening ceremony of the 37th SADC Summit that is currently underway in Pretoria.

The Summit is convened in the year of OR Tambo under the theme "Partnering with the Private Sector in Developing Industry and Regional Value Chains".

The Minister of Communications, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo said "The SADC Media Awards are aimed at promoting excellence in the fields of Print, Radio, Television and Photo journalism. They also serve as a link for coordination and synchronization between formal structures of SADC member states and media".

"These awards further seek to bring and enhance partnership between media and government institutions in advancing the achievements and good stories of this region in bettering the lives of its citizens", Dlodlo added.

Awards

In the TV category, Mr. Msibi Nkosini Samuel and Mr. Dennis Tshetlhane from the Republic of South Africa who both won the prize of US$ 2000.00, for their entry on the story which looked at the illicit trade of minerals in the SADC region and the growing number of illegal miners operating in South Africa.

In the Radio Category, Mr. Aristides Kito Afonso Jorge from the Republic of Angola won the prize of US$ 2000.00 each for his entry which highlighted the importance of conservation and protection of cultural heritage in Southern Africa as a factor for regional integration.

The Print category was won by Mr. Patson Phiri from the Republic of Zambia and he was awarded a prize of US$ 2000.00 for his entry on cascading energy story and how challenges are being addressed to put the region back on the industrial revolution rails.

In the photography category, Mr. Gasietsiwe Moruakgomo from the Republic of Botswana won the prize of US$ 2000.00 for his entry on ferry transport linking Botswana and Zambia in Kasane.

In the context of this competition, regional integration refers to programmes, projects and activities supportive of the SADC common agenda involving, benefiting and affecting at least three SADC Members States.

The SADC Council of Ministers last year approved the SADC Communications strategy to publicise and communicate the work that countries are doing in the SADC region.

"We need to work together with SADC countries to popularise the projects that are underway in the SADC region. It is through the media that the work of SADC can be visible. We need more African voices to tell the SADC stories. Africa is rising and we need to tell that story of Africa rising", said Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo.

Partnerships and Sponsorship

The success of this competition is made possible with partnerships and sponsorships by different companies that support this noble cause. We therefore call on companies in the SADC region to support the SADC Media Awards Competition which encourages journalism excellence. In South Africa we are forever grateful for the support that we receive from Freedom Park, Gauteng Tourism Authority, and Brand SA.

Upcoming events:

SADC Media Awards winners will go on a tour of Gauteng that is sponsored by Gauteng Tourism today.

Tomorrow 20th September 2017, Minister Dlodlo will host the SADC Media Awards Thank You Dinner at Freedom Park. All members of the media are invited.

From the 5-7th of September 2017 South Africa will host the ICTS Ministerial meeting for SADC in Durban.

On 27 September 2017, South Africa will host the SADC Troika on SADC Media Awards Competition. The adjudication of these awards will be hosted in South Africa next year June. The Regional Adjudication Committee meeting will be held at a venue that is still yet to be confirmed.

South Africa will also host the SADC Ministerial meeting for Communications Ministers next year July.

Issued by: Government Communications