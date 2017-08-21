South Africa: Minister Joe Maswanganyi Meets South African Aviation Agencies On Grounding of Zimbabwean Aircraft

press release

Minister of Transport to meet all South African Aviation Agencies on the grounding of the Zimbabwean aircraft

The Minister of Transport, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, will be meeting all aviation entities of the Department of Transport to discuss the grounding of the Air Zimbabwe aircraft which was unable to take-off yesterday, Friday 18 August 2017.

The aircraft was grounded allegedly due to non-compliance with the South African civil aviation regulations, particularly the requirement of an operator to be in possession of a Foreign Operators Permit, together with other documents, which must be on-board an aircraft at all times, and made available for inspection on request by the relevant authorities.

As a result, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has instructed the operator not to take off until such time that there is full compliance with the applicable South African civil aviation regulations and the requisite international aviation standards as set by the International Civil Aviation Organization.

Minister Maswanganyi apologises for all the inconveniences that might have been caused to passengers.

In the same vain, the Minister emphasised that civil aviation safety and security is critical, and all licence and permit holders operating into and within the South African airspace need to comply with the applicable international standards, and the South African civil aviation regulations.

The outcomes of the meeting shall be communicated to the public at the earliest expediency.

Issued by: Department of Transport