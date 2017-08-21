South Africa: Water and Sanitation On Women's Consultative Workshop

press release

The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) today, 18 August 2017, held the Women's Consultative Workshop wherein women made contributions towards the development of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan aimed at improving service delivery.

The consultative workshop is part of the department's celebration of Women's Month, which was designated to highlight the selfless role of women in bringing about a democratic dispensation in the country.

Addressing women delegates from across all spectrums of society, Minister of Water and Sanitation, Ms Nomvula Mokonyane, said women were one of the important sectors necessary for development of an integrated and coherent plan.

Minister Mokonyane said it was vital that the Master Plan was developed collectively by all key players and service delivery authorities in the water and sanitation sectors and that it enjoys their full support, acceptance and agreement.

"By coming together here to input into the Master Plan, we recognise that we are able to work together as a team where if we do not combine our core competencies, we will always perform at the average level because none of us can ever be best at everything," Minister Mokonyane said.

She said the issue of water security for the country has far reaching consequences across the entire economy, affecting growth and development of all sectors.

Minister Mokonyane said: "In the context of the Master Plan, water touches on many facets, including identifying future water sources for our growing population and the attendant future water development options, as well as the operation and maintenance of water and sanitation infrastructure."

Minister Mokonyane added that she would like to see all sectors at municipality, district and province seeing and identifying themselves within the Master Plan.

"'Without hearing each other, seeing each other, seeing our future and feeling what our fellow brothers, sisters, fathers and mothers are experiencing, we are not touching each other in a positive way,"' Minister Mokonyane said.

Issued by: Department of Water and Sanitation