Mauritius: Bilateral Cooperation - Mauritius and China Explore New Avenues of Cooperation

press release

Mauritius and China will explore new avenues of cooperation in technical training, traditional Chinese medicine, civil aviation and pharmaceutical production. This in turn will help to further strengthen the existing relationship that Mauritius and China share.

This possibility was evoked during a working session between the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Seetanah Lutchmeenaraidoo and the Ambassador of the People's Republic of China, Mr Sun Gongyi, held last week in Port-Louis

Enhancing bilateral cooperation between the two countries and creating new avenues of economic, political and cultural exchange were also discussed during the meeting.

Minister Lutchmeenaraidoo highlighted that various projects in collaboration with the Chinese Government are in the pipeline. They include the setting up of an Academy of Civil Aviation in Mauritius, for which discussions regarding the modalities of the project before its final implementation are ongoing; boosting the medical sector with the setting up of a pharmaceutical village in view of producing drugs to export mainly to African markets and allowing a transfer of Chinese know-how in traditional medicine.

During the working session, he reiterated that Mauritius wants to develop its capacities in Chinese traditional medicine in view of enhancing its services in medical tourism. These services would also be extended in local hospitals, he added.

He underscored that Mauritius looks forward to Chinese expertise in order to strengthen the labour force in the construction sector. On that note, he underlined the need of having a skilled workforce equipped with new skills in the building industry so as to move to a new stage of development.

According to the Minister of Foreign Affairs, the meeting was also an opportunity to take stock of the new ventures in terms of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. Establishing new areas of cooperation will greatly contribute to modernise the local economy, he added.

For his part, Ambassador Gongyi underlined that the longstanding friendship that exists between Mauritius and China has been translated into a very enriching economic and political cooperation.

The Ambassador underscored that the finalisation of a forthcoming free trade agreement between the two countries should open up new avenues of trade and investment. This will enable Mauritius to position itself as a business platform in the China-Africa corridor, he added.

He further underlined that projects such as the Bagatelle Dam and the Multisport Complex are just few concrete examples of the longstanding cooperation between the two countries.