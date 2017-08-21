Namibia: Health Extension Workers Graduate At Omusati

THE World Health Organisation's new country representative Dr Charles Sagoe-Moses says community health extension programmes provide vital promotive and preventative health services.

He was speaking at the graduation of 89 extension workers at Outapi last week.

The community health extension workers are expected to cover 19 275 households in 201 villages in the Omusati region.

Sagoe-Moses said the health extension workers had been empowered with the knowledge and skills to make a difference in their communities.

"They should serve as agents of change to improve health outcomes for individuals, families, and communities, and bridge that gap between the community and health facilities," he stated.

Omusati governor Erginus Endjala advised the graduates to take their jobs seriously, and to be disciplined.

"This job involves saving people's lives. You need to earn the trust and confidence of the community. It is important that you are exemplary, and be the change you want to see in your communities," he noted.

The success of the community health workers programme, Endjala said, would require the participation and involvement of various stakeholders from different sectors on community and family levels. Unicef deputy country representative Marcus Betts said Namibia has trained and deployed 1 649 community health workers in 13 regions. 682 others, including the 89 for Omusati, have been trained in the current financial year, and are expected to be deployed by the end of this year.

"This will bring the total trained and deployed to 2331 (57%) out of the total of 4100 countrywide," said Betts, adding that community health extension workers are the eyes and ears of the health ministry. Ottilie Matheus (45) said being part of the programme will bring her a step closer to her dream job - nursing.

"I always wanted to work with people, especially the elderly. But because of different reasons, I could not study nursing," she added.

Matheus said when the opportunity to train as a health extension worker came up, she decided not to let it go. "My mother is also becoming old, and I want to help people like her to live a healthy life.

"Most people in our village live far from health facilities, and it will be my honour to help them before they reach hospitals or clinics," said Matheus.

Her mother, Bonifasia Ndalila Eelu (87), was also at the graduation, and beamed with pride. She said most people in her village suffer from different types of diseases, with the most common one being high blood pressure.

"Most old people die of high blood pressure because they do not know some of the signs of these dangerous diseases.

Now that my daughter is trained, she is going to help save lives around her. I am very proud of her, and grateful for our health ministry for taking care of us through these programmes," Eelu said. To date, the Omusati region has trained 199 community health extension workers. Of these, about 174 (47 male and 127 female) have been deployed and are active in service.