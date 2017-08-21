Namibia: Two Men Found With Fresh Rhino Horns

TWO Namibian men were arrested on Saturday afternoon at a roadblock in the Ohangwena region after police found two fresh rhino horns in their luggage.

According to Ohangwena police spokesman sergeant Abner Kaume Itumba, the men aged 29 and 32 were arrested at the Onhuno roadblock in the Helao Nafidi town.

He said the two men boarded a taxi at the border town of Oshikango, heading to Ondangwa. However, at the roadblock when police officers approached the car, the two suspects jumped out and fled on foot.

Police found two freshly-cut rhino horns in their luggage.

"The driver was questioned, but it came to light that he did not know what the men were carrying," Itumba said, adding that the taxi driver was released afterwards.

The police then launched a manhunt, setting up temporary roadblocks on the way.

"They were eventually found at one village trying to hitch-hike to Ondangwa again," the spokesman added.

The suspects are expected to appear in the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court today.