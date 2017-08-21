Namibia: Kasuto Booted From NUNW Presidency

THE National Union of Namibian Workers (NUNW) on Saturday removed Ismael Kasuto as its president at a special central executive committee meeting.

The meeting held in Windhoek deliberated on issues affecting the federation, including governance issues and concerns of its affiliates.

According to a statement released late on Saturday, Kasuto was dismissed with immediate effect and was ordered not to conduct any business in any capacity on behalf of or in the name of the labour federation.

The statement also referred to continued absenteeism from union meetings, gross negligence, and the inability to uphold the union's constitution as reasons for his removal.

Kasuto was likewise recalled from structures or organisations where he was serving on an NUNW ticket.

He currently represents the federation in the Swapo central committee.

Kasuto, however, said yesterday he was not aware of his dismissal, except through statements on social media and "the unsigned letter on the vote of no confidence".

He said the central executive committee had no power to remove him from the Swapo central committee, and that the decision was null and void because "the meeting was unconstitutional".

According to Kasuto, those who were against him did so because he raised the issue of some affiliate unions not paying the agreed 10% fee.

He said that only the Mineworkers Union of Namibia (MUN), which he represented on the NUNW central committee, was paying their dues.

"The composition of the meeting came under discussion, in particular the payment of affiliation fees, which is a prerequisite to attend the NUNW meeting regarding the constitution. That is what the affected affiliates are refusing to do," explained Kasuto.

He added that some people in the federation were undermining the federtaion's constitution to push political agendas, while he was only protecting it.

"As president, I am obliged to conduct the NUNW meetings according to its constitution. That includes the composition of structural meetings. My temporary removal to preside over yesterday's meeting was based on me as president insisting that the meeting be properly constituted," he stressed.

The Confidente reported last week that the NUNW affiliate unions were fighting over who should represent them at the upcoming Swapo elective congress.

NUNW sends 16 delegates to the Swapo congress.

The federation's secretary general, Jacob Muniaro, yesterday said that a replacement would be appointed to serve as acting president.

"The vice president, as per the constitutional guidelines, will take over," he added.

Muniaro, on the other hand, stated that the nomination of delegates to the Swapo congress was not the federation's obligation, saying that anyone who was qualified as per the Swapo constitution stood a chance of being nominated to go to ther party's congress.

However, neither Muniaro or Basilius Haingura, of the Namibia National Teachers Union (Nantu), wanted to confirm or discuss the specific allegations and charges against Kasuto over the weekend, and other union leaders were unavailable for comment yesterday.