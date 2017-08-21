17 August 2017

Uganda Media Centre (Kampala)

Uganda: President Pledges Financial Support to Artisans

President Yoweri Museveni has today promised to meet artisan groups that are involved in such activities like furniture making along the Kampala - Entebbe highway in order to have their activities supported and boosted.

The President made the promise this morning at Najjanankumbi and Namasuba suburbs of Kampala City where he stopped and talked to the artisans on his way to State House, Entebbe. The President advised the artisans and businessmen who are mainly involved in furniture making to form a common Savings and Cooperative Credit Organization (SACCO) in order to be easily assisted financially.

At Abayita Ababiri town in Wakiso district, President Museveni also asked the group to institute a focused leadership that will enhance further the objectives of their businesses.

"It is easy to assist a group not individuals," he said.

