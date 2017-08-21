Morocco: HM the King - Morocco's Focus On Africa Had Direct, Positive Impact On Kingdom's Territorial Integrity Issue

Tetouan — The focus on Africa will not be at the expense of our national priorities, said HM King Mohammed VI, underlining that this policy has had a direct, positive impact on the question of Morocco's territorial integrity.

"The focus on Africa will not affect our stances, nor will it be at the expense of our national priorities. In fact, it will bring added value to our national economy and will deepen and consolidate our relations with African nations," said the sovereign on Sunday in a speech delivered to the Nation on the occasion of the 64th anniversary of the Revolution of the King and the People.

"Our African policy has had a direct, positive impact on the question of our territorial integrity, be it with regard to states' positions or the resolutions adopted by the African Union," the monarch underlined.

This, in turn, has given fresh momentum to the examination of this question at the United Nations Organization, His Majesty underlined.

The sovereign affirmed that Morocco has opted for a policy based on solidarity and for balanced partnerships grounded in mutual respect and the fulfilment of African peoples' shared interests.

"Morocco has never engaged in influence peddling. Instead, it has opted to put its expertise and know-how at the disposal of its African brothers and sisters. Money comes and goes, unlike knowledge and skills; it is these that help meet people's needs," HM the King underscored.

African peoples understand that. They seek our cooperation and our support for their efforts in many fields - not the other way round, HM the King went on to say, adding that "they also realize that we are keen to build fruitful partnerships with them, based on well thought-out investment and development programs involving the public and private sectors in the countries concerned."

As for those who know the truth, but spread unfounded allegations to the effect that Morocco is spending huge sums of money on Africa instead of devoting those resources to Moroccans, they care little about the country's interests, HM the King said.