Ethiopia: The Mastermind of Ethiopia's Successful Foreign Policy

editorial

The late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi, who played a key role in designing the 2002 Foreign Affairs and National Security Policy and Strategy (FANSPS) strongly believed that the major objective of the foreign policy, diplomacy and relations should be promoting economic development through cooperation, partnership, mutual respect and regional integration with neighboring countries.

The well formulated FANSPS, is mainly focused on the Horn of Africa in particular and the rest of the continent in general. The country's diplomacy has also been pragmatically focused on domestic stability, food security and climate change, including harnessing aid and investment in order to deal with pressing domestic developmental challenges.

The unequivocal focus on development and regional stability reflects divergence from the previous regimes, particularly the Derge which set up the foreign policy with a major focus on avoiding threats and with the conviction that the country is surrounded with enemies than friends. This shift in foreign policy and outlook is a critical in that it enables the country to play a hugely positive role in the Horn of Africa both in terms of peace and security as well as regional integration through economic development to benefit Ethiopians as well as all the entire peoples of the region.

First and for most, the foreign policy sees Ethiopia as a viable multi-national country which is able to advance the goals of peace and security, democracy and development. This stance has changed the country from having a militaristic regional profile to a slightly more progressive entity. The policy has also acknowledged the potential developmental advantage from a regional peace dividend. In this regard, Ethiopia has been tirelessly working to improve the domestic order and economic progress and its positive regional influence so that these two to support each other. This is fairly consistent with achieving sustainable development.

Ethiopia's relative stability and remarkable economic growth have a profound impact on the country's foreign policy. In fact, the country's attempts to promote peace and stability in the Horn of Africa were tied to internal peace and development.

However, the Horn of Africa has for long been a turbulent region. The presence a fragile state in Somalia, instability in South Sudan and trouble-maker regime in Eritrea make the situation worse. This explains why Meles' Ethiopia pursued an ambitious regional security policy and involved in several peace negotiations in neighboring countries which goes as far as sending peacekeeping missions as per their request.

Besides playing a key role in the negotiation of Sudan and South Sudan, the country twice sent troops into Somalia, first in 1996 and again in 2006 to fight Islamist militants linked to Al-Qaeda, including Al-Shabaab. Ethiopia is the sole troop-contributor to the UN Interim Stabilization Force in Abyei (UNISFA) on the border between South Sudan and Sudan, an area accorded "special administrative status" by the 2004 Protocol on the Resolution of the Abyei Conflict (Abyei Protocol) in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA) that ended the Second Sudanese Civil War. Ethiopia has also contributed more than 2,000 personnel to the United Nations-African Union Mission in Darfur (UNAMID).

Nation has played an important role in advancing regional integration and mitigating regional conflict in Somalia and the two Sudans. In addition, the country has also played a key role is sharing the burden of these countries by hosting a stream of refugees from Eritrea, South Sudan and Somalia.

In light of these initiatives, there is positive reception of its policy. Hence the country should continue to playing a crucial role in fostering peace and stability across the volatile Horn of Africa. The incumbent should strive to sustain the legacy of the late Prime Minister by designing appropriate and up-to-date policies and strategies to play a more strategic, transformational and developmental role in the region and beyond. In fact, the late Prime Minister Meles Zenawi has changed the discourse in the region from hostility and mistrust into development, partnership, regional integration.